PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
1984 Kawasaki js550/6m6 conversion
Selling off my 550/650 Yamaha conversion
Recent build, rode it a few times but can't justify keeping it as I am knee deep in another build and rarely get to my cottage to ride it.
1984 js550 w/ 650 Yamaha motor, have reg.
- Rhaas conversion kit
- compression 150/150
- "cheater" b-pipe (done the right way)
- factory pipe manifold
- supertrapp waterbox
- jetted carb
- Jetlyne 17* impeller
- New turf
- other basic mods
$1500.00 or best offer, located in Buffalo, NY
