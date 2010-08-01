Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1984 Kawasaki js550/6m6 conversion #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,331 1984 Kawasaki js550/6m6 conversion Selling off my 550/650 Yamaha conversion



Recent build, rode it a few times but can't justify keeping it as I am knee deep in another build and rarely get to my cottage to ride it.



1984 js550 w/ 650 Yamaha motor, have reg.



- Rhaas conversion kit

- compression 150/150

- "cheater" b-pipe (done the right way)

- factory pipe manifold

- supertrapp waterbox

- jetted carb

- Jetlyne 17* impeller

- New turf

- other basic mods





$1500.00 or best offer, located in Buffalo, NY Attached Images IMG_6272.JPG (2.96 MB, 5 views)

IMG_6272.JPG (2.96 MB, 5 views) IMG_6273.JPG (2.88 MB, 6 views)

IMG_6273.JPG (2.88 MB, 6 views) IMG_6274.JPG (3.17 MB, 5 views)

IMG_6274.JPG (3.17 MB, 5 views) IMG_6182.JPG (1.83 MB, 7 views)

IMG_6182.JPG (1.83 MB, 7 views) IMG_6181.JPG (1.85 MB, 5 views) Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 03:17 PM .

