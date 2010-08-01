pxctoday

    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,331

    1984 Kawasaki js550/6m6 conversion

    Selling off my 550/650 Yamaha conversion

    Recent build, rode it a few times but can't justify keeping it as I am knee deep in another build and rarely get to my cottage to ride it.

    1984 js550 w/ 650 Yamaha motor, have reg.

    - Rhaas conversion kit
    - compression 150/150
    - "cheater" b-pipe (done the right way)
    - factory pipe manifold
    - supertrapp waterbox
    - jetted carb
    - Jetlyne 17* impeller
    - New turf
    - other basic mods


    $1500.00 or best offer, located in Buffalo, NY
