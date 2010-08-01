Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Seadoo SPX 657x #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Georgia Posts 1 1995 Seadoo SPX 657x I have a 95 SPX that is giving me problems. First, let me post everything I have replaced thus far;



All brand new fuel lines

Dual carburetors completely gone through and rebuilt (including new needles and seats)

New spark plugs

Brand new battery

Fuel tank pulled and pressure washed

New fuel baffle

New selector switch





The ski will run fine on the trailer but as soon as I put it in the water, it fires up without missing a beat. After riding 200-300 yards it will die (very suddenly with no hesitations). After it does it acts like the battery is weak and tries to start but won't. As weird as this sounds, I can pull the spark plug, hold it against metal, and the ski will fire and run. When the plug is put back in again, the ski will not fire. I'm at a loss with this. When I take it back home and charge the battery (out of the ski) and put it back in it will fire and run on the trailer as long as I want it to. PLEASE HELP! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

