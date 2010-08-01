Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Something you don't see every day, supercharger #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 630 Something you don't see every day, supercharger https://sandiego.craigslist.org/nsd/bpo/6192884978.html Attached Images 00x0x_iFufD6g0rfd_1200x900.jpg (92.6 KB, 17 views)

00808_beGMoCdsDs9_1200x900.jpg (92.5 KB, 13 views) 00909_uJY4zm1ahG_1200x900.jpg (94.6 KB, 11 views) My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,344 Re: Something you don't see every day, supercharger Never seen or heard of one running. I think the last one I saw come for sale was $700. Not sure if it ever sold or what it actually sold for. That one is for a 650. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 701 Re: Something you don't see every day, supercharger That belongs in the Jet Trim museum. Thanks for sharing. #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2004 Location La Crescenta, CA Age 35 Posts 1,481 Re: Something you don't see every day, supercharger Fischetti ran one in his X-2 back in the day. May even be the same brand since he was sponsored by HOLESHOT.

This thing would be rad on my TS...

Region 1 / Vintage Ski / #28



Chris "Fish" Fischetti & Victor "The Slasher" Sheldon







RHAAS Freeride Machine / JK Pismo Freeride 2015

