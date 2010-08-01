pxctoday

  Today, 02:31 PM #1
    Squarenosed
    Squarenosed is online now
    I dream skis Squarenosed's Avatar
    Something you don't see every day, supercharger

    https://sandiego.craigslist.org/nsd/bpo/6192884978.html
    My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ]
  Today, 02:40 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Re: Something you don't see every day, supercharger

    Never seen or heard of one running. I think the last one I saw come for sale was $700. Not sure if it ever sold or what it actually sold for. That one is for a 650.
  Today, 02:42 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Re: Something you don't see every day, supercharger

    That belongs in the Jet Trim museum. Thanks for sharing.
  Today, 03:11 PM #4
    Rompn
    Rompn is offline
    Top Dog Rompn's Avatar
    Re: Something you don't see every day, supercharger

    Fischetti ran one in his X-2 back in the day. May even be the same brand since he was sponsored by HOLESHOT.
    This thing would be rad on my TS...
    Chris "Fish" Fischetti & Victor "The Slasher" Sheldon



    RHAAS Freeride Machine / JK Pismo Freeride 2015
