Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Need recommendations for prop on a X-2 750 conversion. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Missouri Age 46 Posts 8 Need recommendations for prop on a X-2 750 conversion. I'm putting a 1996 ZXi 750 motor with dual carbs and a SXR 800 exhaust in my 1994 X-2. My friend says a OEM SXR800 prop works great and is the cheapest option. What do you guys think is best? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 301 Re: Need recommendations for prop on a X-2 750 conversion. I have dual carb 750 small pin in my ski and run a oem sxr impeller. Its a hair faster than a similar setup with a skat 9/17

bare naked throttle bodies #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Missouri Age 46 Posts 8 Re: Need recommendations for prop on a X-2 750 conversion. Originally Posted by scottw090 Originally Posted by I have dual carb 750 small pin in my ski and run a oem sxr impeller. Its a hair faster than a similar setup with a skat 9/17 #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,344 Re: Need recommendations for prop on a X-2 750 conversion. Originally Posted by 2006sxr800 Originally Posted by I'm assuming you did the mods to your stock X-2 pump to make the sxr impeller fit?

