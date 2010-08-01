pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:10 PM #1
    Gsl.shoemaker
    2005 stx 12f wide open throttle-is this bad?

    I tried search, but found no answer so i apologize. Bought 2 of these skis, first time owner. will i damage the engine at wide open throttle? they have about +- 140 hours on them, and seem to run good.
  2. Today, 01:30 PM #2
    hyosung
    Re: 2005 stx 12f wide open throttle-is this bad?

    replace the fuel filter !plugs are probably bad as well ,being a four stroke ski they should be regularly serviced as you would with a car , motorcycle , etc , on a side note , check the fuel filler neck is not cracked , this id a common fault with those skis and it allows water to enter the fuel tank , great choice of ski they are very robust and reliable
  3. Today, 01:41 PM #3
    Gsl.shoemaker
    Re: 2005 stx 12f wide open throttle-is this bad?

    okay, i need to order the service manual.
