Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2005 stx 12f wide open throttle-is this bad? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Nevada Posts 2 2005 stx 12f wide open throttle-is this bad? I tried search, but found no answer so i apologize. Bought 2 of these skis, first time owner. will i damage the engine at wide open throttle? they have about +- 140 hours on them, and seem to run good. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,125 Re: 2005 stx 12f wide open throttle-is this bad? replace the fuel filter !plugs are probably bad as well ,being a four stroke ski they should be regularly serviced as you would with a car , motorcycle , etc , on a side note , check the fuel filler neck is not cracked , this id a common fault with those skis and it allows water to enter the fuel tank , great choice of ski they are very robust and reliable Last edited by hyosung; Today at 01:35 PM .



okay, i need to order the service manual.

