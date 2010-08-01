|
|
-
resident guru
Set of 650 Electronics
Pulled these from a working X2 when I did the 750 swap.
No cut wires or anything, everything is as it should be.
Includes: Stator, Coil, CDI, Regulator, Stat/Stop Relay. 150 shipped in continental US
. image1.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- still standin
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules