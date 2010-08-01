pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:29 AM #1
    wmazz
    Yamaha pipe question?

    Why do people like the FPP over the Pro-Tec. Both are similar designs. The only FPP
    pipe that seems different is the Mod pipe.

    I remember when Dallas was working on his 701/760 pipe, and he was spending a lot
    of dyno time to insure the pipe pulled peak HP as long as possible.

    Does it seem like the FPP pipes hit harder?


    Bill M.

    Is there any opinions on the Speedwerks dry pipe?
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  2. Today, 11:38 AM #2
    MTRHEAD
    Re: Yamaha pipe question?

    Which Protec?

    Mach 1 or the latest Mach 2?

    The negatives we all read is the mounting of the chamber on the protec's. Its not if they fall apart/break but when.


    Speedwerx was my favorite dry pipe when racing before the Type 9 came out. Type 9 was just a ton lighter.
  3. Today, 12:35 PM #3
    wmazz
    Re: Yamaha pipe question?

    Quote Originally Posted by MTRHEAD View Post
    Which Protec?

    Mach 1 or the latest Mach 2?

    The negatives we all read is the mounting of the chamber on the protec's. Its not if they fall apart/break but when.
    Either one, What is the performance like?

    Looking at the pictures of older to newer Pro-Tec pipes, it seemed like Dallas
    doubled down on his hard mount system.

    Quote Originally Posted by MTRHEAD View Post
    Speedwerx was my favorite dry pipe when racing before the Type 9 came out. Type 9 was just a ton lighter.
    Is Speedwerx a snowmobile company? It is the only decent looking pipe design
    of the bunch.

    Is the type 9 a Speedwerx pipe or FPP??



    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


