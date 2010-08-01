Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha pipe question? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,229 Blog Entries 6 Yamaha pipe question? Why do people like the FPP over the Pro-Tec. Both are similar designs. The only FPP

pipe that seems different is the Mod pipe.



I remember when Dallas was working on his 701/760 pipe, and he was spending a lot

of dyno time to insure the pipe pulled peak HP as long as possible.



Does it seem like the FPP pipes hit harder?





Bill M.



Is there any opinions on the Speedwerks dry pipe? Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 666 Re: Yamaha pipe question? Which Protec?



Mach 1 or the latest Mach 2?



The negatives we all read is the mounting of the chamber on the protec's. Its not if they fall apart/break but when.





Speedwerx was my favorite dry pipe when racing before the Type 9 came out. Type 9 was just a ton lighter. Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 11:41 AM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,229 Blog Entries 6 Re: Yamaha pipe question? Originally Posted by MTRHEAD Originally Posted by Which Protec?



Mach 1 or the latest Mach 2?



The negatives we all read is the mounting of the chamber on the protec's. Its not if they fall apart/break but when.



Looking at the pictures of older to newer Pro-Tec pipes, it seemed like Dallas

doubled down on his hard mount system.



Originally Posted by MTRHEAD Originally Posted by Speedwerx was my favorite dry pipe when racing before the Type 9 came out. Type 9 was just a ton lighter.

of the bunch.



Is the type 9 a Speedwerx pipe or FPP??







Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules