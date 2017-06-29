|
750 small pin cylinder
Looking for a 750 small pin cylinder that are junk and only good for a core I want to try boring to 85mm and fitting on a 650 bottom end just to see how it works
Re: 750 small pin cylinder
Sleeve depth is different between the 2. The skirt goes into a 750 case while a 650 sits flush with the case
Frequent Poster
Re: 750 small pin cylinder
I know that nothing the Bridgeport can't fix
Re: 750 small pin cylinder
I have a few 50 shipped
Frequent Poster
Re: 750 small pin cylinder
I might have to hit you up on that trying to find one for next to nothing so if it don't work out I'm not out much
Originally Posted by TDS
I have a few 50 shipped
