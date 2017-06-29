Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 small pin cylinder #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 234 750 small pin cylinder Looking for a 750 small pin cylinder that are junk and only good for a core I want to try boring to 85mm and fitting on a 650 bottom end just to see how it works



Last edited by alex03; Today at 10:09 AM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 422 Re: 750 small pin cylinder Sleeve depth is different between the 2. The skirt goes into a 750 case while a 650 sits flush with the case



