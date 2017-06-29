pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 10:08 AM #1
    alex03
    alex03 is online now
    Frequent Poster alex03's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    wisconsin
    Posts
    234

    750 small pin cylinder

    Looking for a 750 small pin cylinder that are junk and only good for a core I want to try boring to 85mm and fitting on a 650 bottom end just to see how it works

    Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk
    Last edited by alex03; Today at 10:09 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:11 AM #2
    TDS
    TDS is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    422

    Re: 750 small pin cylinder

    Sleeve depth is different between the 2. The skirt goes into a 750 case while a 650 sits flush with the case

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:11 AM #3
    alex03
    alex03 is online now
    Frequent Poster alex03's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    wisconsin
    Posts
    234

    Re: 750 small pin cylinder

    I know that nothing the Bridgeport can't fix

    Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:17 AM #4
    TDS
    TDS is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    422

    Re: 750 small pin cylinder

    I have a few 50 shipped

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:21 AM #5
    alex03
    alex03 is online now
    Frequent Poster alex03's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    wisconsin
    Posts
    234

    Re: 750 small pin cylinder

    Quote Originally Posted by TDS View Post
    I have a few 50 shipped

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    I might have to hit you up on that trying to find one for next to nothing so if it don't work out I'm not out much

    Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 