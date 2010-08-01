|
PWCToday Guru
X4 R&D grate / sponsons
Grate 65 Shipped in the lower 48 only
grate1.jpggrate2.jpg
Sponsons have 2 sets one set will be missing one bolt/nut to hold mounting plate to the hull,
85 each set Shipped in the lower 48 only
sponson1.jpgsponson2.jpg
Sponson parts missing one side, has both mounting brackets, 50 shipped Shipped in the lower 48 only
sponson3.jpg
