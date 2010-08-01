pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:20 AM #1
    needforspeed
    needforspeed is offline
    PWCToday Guru needforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    47
    Posts
    478

    jet pump nose cone

    Probably a stupid question... I have seen nose cone upgrade kits on line and on ebay. What if any performance gain does an aftermarket nose cone give? Is it noticeable? Is it worth it? I don't even understand what the nose cone is for... If anyone has any explanations that would greatly help my knowledge. I am fine with two stroke engines....but the jet pump while fairly simple...is still somewhat of a question mark for me.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:49 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,422

    Re: jet pump nose cone

    Aftermarket pump cones are shorter than the original allowing the water to collapse quicker when exiting the stator vein section. This increases pump exit nozzle volume similar to boring your exit nozzle. It will increase thrust, and can increase bottom end performance.

    Performance gains, or loss will depend on your engine, and impeller set up. We find on the yamaha's sometimes it will actually loose too much pump pressure causing cavitation.

    On some set up's you actually NEED a little slip on the bottom end, to get the engine up into the correct HP RPM's. (freestyle skis with many vein pumps, very efficient overlapping blade, cut back impellers, etc can actually load too hard)
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 