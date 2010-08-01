|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
jet pump nose cone
Probably a stupid question... I have seen nose cone upgrade kits on line and on ebay. What if any performance gain does an aftermarket nose cone give? Is it noticeable? Is it worth it? I don't even understand what the nose cone is for... If anyone has any explanations that would greatly help my knowledge. I am fine with two stroke engines....but the jet pump while fairly simple...is still somewhat of a question mark for me.
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: jet pump nose cone
Aftermarket pump cones are shorter than the original allowing the water to collapse quicker when exiting the stator vein section. This increases pump exit nozzle volume similar to boring your exit nozzle. It will increase thrust, and can increase bottom end performance.
Performance gains, or loss will depend on your engine, and impeller set up. We find on the yamaha's sometimes it will actually loose too much pump pressure causing cavitation.
On some set up's you actually NEED a little slip on the bottom end, to get the engine up into the correct HP RPM's. (freestyle skis with many vein pumps, very efficient overlapping blade, cut back impellers, etc can actually load too hard)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules