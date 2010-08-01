Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: jet pump nose cone #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 47 Posts 478 jet pump nose cone Probably a stupid question... I have seen nose cone upgrade kits on line and on ebay. What if any performance gain does an aftermarket nose cone give? Is it noticeable? Is it worth it? I don't even understand what the nose cone is for... If anyone has any explanations that would greatly help my knowledge. I am fine with two stroke engines....but the jet pump while fairly simple...is still somewhat of a question mark for me. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,422 Re: jet pump nose cone Aftermarket pump cones are shorter than the original allowing the water to collapse quicker when exiting the stator vein section. This increases pump exit nozzle volume similar to boring your exit nozzle. It will increase thrust, and can increase bottom end performance.



Performance gains, or loss will depend on your engine, and impeller set up. We find on the yamaha's sometimes it will actually loose too much pump pressure causing cavitation.



On some set up's you actually NEED a little slip on the bottom end, to get the engine up into the correct HP RPM's. (freestyle skis with many vein pumps, very efficient overlapping blade, cut back impellers, etc can actually load too hard)

