Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two different 550 pumps? Which to keep? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 159 Two different 550 pumps? Which to keep? So Im in the process of swapping a good motor and aftermarket parts to my good/painted hull from the bad one. I see these two pumps....

Which is which? Im keeping ski 1, might keep ski 2 if I can get it running, but ski 1 is the primary nice one.

The nicer looking impeller is in ski 2...

Which pump is better and which impeller is better?



Ski #2

20170628_185839.jpg20170628_185846.jpg20170628_185856.jpg





Ski #1

20170628_185905.jpg20170628_185917.jpg20170628_185934.jpg Attached Images 20170628_185912.jpg (2.81 MB, 1 views) Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

