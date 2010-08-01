Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Hudson Wis Posts 1 1989 Kawasaki 650sx Hey everyone new to the forums so bare with me. I recently bought a 1989 kawasaki 650sx stand up. I rebuilt the fuel pump and cleaned the carb. Started right up and idled fine. After about 10-15 minutes of riding it wanted to bog out and die if i let go of the throttle but if i got back on plane it never bogged once and ran fine. I got curious and shut it off to see if it would start back up and it wouldnt, and still wont. Can anyone point me in the right direction? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

