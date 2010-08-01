Hey everyone new to the forums so bare with me. I recently bought a 1989 kawasaki 650sx stand up. I rebuilt the fuel pump and cleaned the carb. Started right up and idled fine. After about 10-15 minutes of riding it wanted to bog out and die if i let go of the throttle but if i got back on plane it never bogged once and ran fine. I got curious and shut it off to see if it would start back up and it wouldnt, and still wont. Can anyone point me in the right direction?