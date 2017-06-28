pxctoday

  Today, 07:31 PM #1
    alex03
    650 vs 750 cylinders

    Probably been discussed before but are the 650 and 750 cylinder bolt patterns the same I know they are port timing issues with swapping cylinders but was playing around and found if I sleeve a 750 cylinder and use 85.5 pistons it will turn the 650 into just over 800cc don't know if it has ever been done but just wondered if anyone has tried it

  Today, 08:21 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders

    Pjs made a cylinder that 85mm bores for the 650 lower end.



  Today, 08:32 PM #3
    alex03
    Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders

    Bet those don't come up for sale to often

  Today, 08:43 PM #4
    BLRider
    Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders

    Bet those don't come up for sale to often
    They don't but they are worth the hunt. This one goes in my conversion ski.

  Today, 08:46 PM #5
    alex03
    Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders

    Just wish I knew someone with a dyno so I could put some bored 750 cylinders on just to see what it would do

