Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 650 vs 750 cylinders #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 227 650 vs 750 cylinders Probably been discussed before but are the 650 and 750 cylinder bolt patterns the same I know they are port timing issues with swapping cylinders but was playing around and found if I sleeve a 750 cylinder and use 85.5 pistons it will turn the 650 into just over 800cc don't know if it has ever been done but just wondered if anyone has tried it



Pjs made a cylinder that 85mm bores for the 650 lower end.









Bet those don't come up for sale to often



Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,130 Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders Originally Posted by alex03 Originally Posted by Bet those don't come up for sale to often









Just wish I knew someone with a dyno so I could put some bored 750 cylinders on just to see what it would do



