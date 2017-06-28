|
650 vs 750 cylinders
Probably been discussed before but are the 650 and 750 cylinder bolt patterns the same I know they are port timing issues with swapping cylinders but was playing around and found if I sleeve a 750 cylinder and use 85.5 pistons it will turn the 650 into just over 800cc don't know if it has ever been done but just wondered if anyone has tried it
Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders
Bet those don't come up for sale to often
Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders
They don't but they are worth the hunt. This one goes in my conversion ski.
Re: 650 vs 750 cylinders
Just wish I knew someone with a dyno so I could put some bored 750 cylinders on just to see what it would do
