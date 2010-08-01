pxctoday

  Today, 07:21 PM #1
    LostinGA
    LostinGA is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Kingsland GA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2

    Js440 & JS550 starting issues

    So I've got a small problem. I've got 4 skis, a 78 js440 ninety's js550 and a couple 650sx's. I got a new battery, and it starts the 650s just fine. However, when it's in the 440 of the 550, it's turns them over really slow. It's a brand new battery maybe a few weeks old. And I can't figure out what the deal is. I've noticed that then the spark plugs are out, the motor turns over just fine, nice and fast. I've read some of the other posts, and I can't figure out why the two skis are acting the way they are. Any suggestions? When I bought the 440, the seller sprayed some starting fluid down the carb and she fired right up. But since I've had it, it just turns over very slowly. I have yet to hear the 550 run. That's another can of worms.
  Today, 07:53 PM #2
    Camasaki
    Camasaki is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Camasaki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Palm springs ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,617

    Re: Js440 & JS550 starting issues

    Don't be like the other dumb dumb and spray starting fluid.
    Maybe some chitty ds/pump bearings or a worn starter? I would address themsis there.

    Pull plugs and turn the ds by hand. See how much resistance ya get
  Today, 08:04 PM #3
    LostinGA
    LostinGA is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Kingsland GA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2

    Re: Js440 & JS550 starting issues

    I pulled the plugs and it turns over just fine by hand. I'm afraid I got a battery that's just too weak. If it was the starter, what are the chances of both being weak? They crank fast with no plugs. And kudos on the no starter fluid. I don't think that'll fix whatever issues I've got.
  Today, 08:35 PM #4
    Camasaki
    Camasaki is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Camasaki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Palm springs ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,617

    Re: Js440 & JS550 starting issues

    Chances? Very high as there's pages galore of this issue.
    I've had "brand new" batteries eff me up on diagnosing.
    Your statement on firing up your 650s fine makes me doubt it's your battery.
    Unless it started up your 650s fine back in 1990
