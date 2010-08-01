Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Js440 & JS550 starting issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kingsland GA Age 31 Posts 2 Js440 & JS550 starting issues So I've got a small problem. I've got 4 skis, a 78 js440 ninety's js550 and a couple 650sx's. I got a new battery, and it starts the 650s just fine. However, when it's in the 440 of the 550, it's turns them over really slow. It's a brand new battery maybe a few weeks old. And I can't figure out what the deal is. I've noticed that then the spark plugs are out, the motor turns over just fine, nice and fast. I've read some of the other posts, and I can't figure out why the two skis are acting the way they are. Any suggestions? When I bought the 440, the seller sprayed some starting fluid down the carb and she fired right up. But since I've had it, it just turns over very slowly. I have yet to hear the 550 run. That's another can of worms. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 32 Posts 2,617 Re: Js440 & JS550 starting issues Don't be like the other dumb dumb and spray starting fluid.

Maybe some chitty ds/pump bearings or a worn starter? I would address themsis there.



Pull plugs and turn the ds by hand. See how much resistance ya get #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kingsland GA Age 31 Posts 2 Re: Js440 & JS550 starting issues I pulled the plugs and it turns over just fine by hand. I'm afraid I got a battery that's just too weak. If it was the starter, what are the chances of both being weak? They crank fast with no plugs. And kudos on the no starter fluid. I don't think that'll fix whatever issues I've got. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 32 Posts 2,617 Re: Js440 & JS550 starting issues Chances? Very high as there's pages galore of this issue.

I've had "brand new" batteries eff me up on diagnosing.

Your statement on firing up your 650s fine makes me doubt it's your battery.

Unless it started up your 650s fine back in 1990 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Camasaki Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules