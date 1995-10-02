|
|
-
I recently bought a 1995 Kawasaki STS 750, the oil injection has been bypassed. What is the recommended oil fuel mixture for this engine?
You might get a lot of differing answers ranging from 32:1 to 60:1. Somewhere 40:1 to 45:1 is what I recommend. Welcome to the site.
To add to this I'm currently mixing 40:1 but the outlet of the exhaust is black, is this caused by to much oil in fuel or do I have another issue?
Ski runs pretty good except when decelerating from a full throttle, it acts like it loads up when getting right back on the throttle. I'm having to "feather" it to clear it up.
Thanks for any input
The first tank of fuel after a long period of sitting will usually give unpredictable results; is this the case with your ski? Premixed fuel is especially prone to this since the gasoline evaporates quickly leaving a much higher concentration of oil. Removing the oil injection and using premix also adds about twice as much oil at idle than it needs. The mixture is at a more correct ratio at WOT. Wait until you go through a full tank before you starting tearing stuff apart or adjusting the carbs.
