pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 07:06 PM #1
    kawastx900
    kawastx900 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kawastx900's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    topeka, ks
    Age
    41
    Posts
    2

    Oil Fuel Mixture

    I recently bought a 1995 Kawasaki STS 750, the oil injection has been bypassed. What is the recommended oil fuel mixture for this engine?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:13 PM #2
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,586

    Re: Oil Fuel Mixture

    You might get a lot of differing answers ranging from 32:1 to 60:1. Somewhere 40:1 to 45:1 is what I recommend. Welcome to the site.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:14 PM #3
    kawastx900
    kawastx900 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kawastx900's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    topeka, ks
    Age
    41
    Posts
    2

    Re: Oil Fuel Mixture

    To add to this I'm currently mixing 40:1 but the outlet of the exhaust is black, is this caused by to much oil in fuel or do I have another issue?
    Ski runs pretty good except when decelerating from a full throttle, it acts like it loads up when getting right back on the throttle. I'm having to "feather" it to clear it up.
    Thanks for any input
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:29 PM #4
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,586

    Re: Oil Fuel Mixture

    The first tank of fuel after a long period of sitting will usually give unpredictable results; is this the case with your ski? Premixed fuel is especially prone to this since the gasoline evaporates quickly leaving a much higher concentration of oil. Removing the oil injection and using premix also adds about twice as much oil at idle than it needs. The mixture is at a more correct ratio at WOT. Wait until you go through a full tank before you starting tearing stuff apart or adjusting the carbs.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 