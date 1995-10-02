Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Oil Fuel Mixture #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location topeka, ks Age 41 Posts 2 Oil Fuel Mixture I recently bought a 1995 Kawasaki STS 750, the oil injection has been bypassed. What is the recommended oil fuel mixture for this engine? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,586 Re: Oil Fuel Mixture You might get a lot of differing answers ranging from 32:1 to 60:1. Somewhere 40:1 to 45:1 is what I recommend. Welcome to the site.



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location topeka, ks Age 41 Posts 2 Re: Oil Fuel Mixture To add to this I'm currently mixing 40:1 but the outlet of the exhaust is black, is this caused by to much oil in fuel or do I have another issue?

Ski runs pretty good except when decelerating from a full throttle, it acts like it loads up when getting right back on the throttle. I'm having to "feather" it to clear it up.

Thanks for any input #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,586 Re: Oil Fuel Mixture The first tank of fuel after a long period of sitting will usually give unpredictable results; is this the case with your ski? Premixed fuel is especially prone to this since the gasoline evaporates quickly leaving a much higher concentration of oil. Removing the oil injection and using premix also adds about twice as much oil at idle than it needs. The mixture is at a more correct ratio at WOT. Wait until you go through a full tank before you starting tearing stuff apart or adjusting the carbs.



