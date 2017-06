Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB : Mint Yamaha Wave Runner (WR500) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2004 Location GA Posts 88 WTB : Mint Yamaha Wave Runner (WR500) Looking for a nice original 1988-1989 Yamaha Waverunner 500 (WR500). Need it to be cosmetically nice as well as mechanically nice. Thanks. 1987 Wave Jammer (9/10)

1988 Wave Jammer (Mint)

1989 Wave Jammer (Project)

1990 Wave Jammer (Mint)

1993 WB1 (Mint)

1994 WB1 (Mint)

1995 WB1 (Mint)

1996 WB1 Being Restored

1996 WB1 Being Restored

1995 X-2 Mint 10/10

1995 X-2 Mint 9.5/10

1993 X-2 Mint 9/10

1992 550SX Mint

1994 550SX Mint

2010 SeaDoo GTXis Bought New

2011 800 SXR Bought New

2009 SuperJet Mint Unmolested

2006 Gen2 800 X-2 (VIN #0001 !!!) Mint Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules