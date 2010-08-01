Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 Advent total loss install wiring #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,335 750 Advent total loss install wiring Hey guys,

I have a 750 advent that I will be running in total loss in a XiR ebox. Have a little confusion and questions haha.



- In total loss, I do not need the voltage regulator, correct?



- Does anyone have a wiring diagram for the XiR. Im sure most of the wires are not needed but I do not know what some of them are for.



So far connected to the advent, I have a orange and black/white that go to the coil, Blue and a Green that go to the pick up, and a ground. Whats left on the advent are: a white, two red/violet (not used according to the advent instructions), Two red/black, grey/white, red/yellow, and black/yellow. I also have a open red that goes to the fuse in the ebox.



I think the square plug coming out of the ebox is for the start stop switch? that has a black, white, yellow/red that goes to the relay, and a red blue.



I also have a plug that has 3 connectors, black, brown and red.



The temp sensor has been removed.



Any suggestions would be appreciated.

-95 750SXI

I may have got it.

Red yellow on the advent is for the temp sensor, so not used.

On the on/off switch plug the red/blue goes to the red fuse wire, black and white connect to black and white on the advent. Does that sound right? That puts me at 8 wires connected to the advent, which the instructions say I should have.



Unknown wires on the advent are, grey, grey/white, 2 red/black, 2 red violet, and black/yellow. Instructions say ch1 water is grey/white and either red/white. Ch2 water is grey and either red/white. Do they mean red/black since I dont have a red/white?

-95 750SXI

