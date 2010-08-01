pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:16 PM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,335

    750 Advent total loss install wiring

    Hey guys,
    I have a 750 advent that I will be running in total loss in a XiR ebox. Have a little confusion and questions haha.

    - In total loss, I do not need the voltage regulator, correct?

    - Does anyone have a wiring diagram for the XiR. Im sure most of the wires are not needed but I do not know what some of them are for.

    So far connected to the advent, I have a orange and black/white that go to the coil, Blue and a Green that go to the pick up, and a ground. Whats left on the advent are: a white, two red/violet (not used according to the advent instructions), Two red/black, grey/white, red/yellow, and black/yellow. I also have a open red that goes to the fuse in the ebox.

    I think the square plug coming out of the ebox is for the start stop switch? that has a black, white, yellow/red that goes to the relay, and a red blue.

    I also have a plug that has 3 connectors, black, brown and red.

    The temp sensor has been removed.

    Any suggestions would be appreciated.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:40 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,335

    Re: 750 Advent total loss install wiring

    I may have got it.
    Red yellow on the advent is for the temp sensor, so not used.
    On the on/off switch plug the red/blue goes to the red fuse wire, black and white connect to black and white on the advent. Does that sound right? That puts me at 8 wires connected to the advent, which the instructions say I should have.

    Unknown wires on the advent are, grey, grey/white, 2 red/black, 2 red violet, and black/yellow. Instructions say ch1 water is grey/white and either red/white. Ch2 water is grey and either red/white. Do they mean red/black since I dont have a red/white?
    Last edited by bandit88; Today at 03:41 PM.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 