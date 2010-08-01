Hey guys,
I have a 750 advent that I will be running in total loss in a XiR ebox. Have a little confusion and questions haha.
- In total loss, I do not need the voltage regulator, correct?
- Does anyone have a wiring diagram for the XiR. Im sure most of the wires are not needed but I do not know what some of them are for.
So far connected to the advent, I have a orange and black/white that go to the coil, Blue and a Green that go to the pick up, and a ground. Whats left on the advent are: a white, two red/violet (not used according to the advent instructions), Two red/black, grey/white, red/yellow, and black/yellow. I also have a open red that goes to the fuse in the ebox.
I think the square plug coming out of the ebox is for the start stop switch? that has a black, white, yellow/red that goes to the relay, and a red blue.
I also have a plug that has 3 connectors, black, brown and red.
The temp sensor has been removed.
Any suggestions would be appreciated.