Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Correct Pop Off? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 101 Correct Pop Off? Hey everyone. I have a 98 Xp limited that's been having a lean hesitation problem. Finally figured out my acc pump wasn't working quite right. Anyways, I have the carbs out again and my jetting is 80 pilots 170 mains 2.3 N/S and my pop off is 19-20psi. This is with Fly F/A's with outwears.

Does this pop off seem right to you or should it be lower?

thanks for any input! "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 101 Re: Correct Pop Off? I also have some 95 pilots I could put in and disable the acc pump. What would you do? Thanks again "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,348 Re: Correct Pop Off? I usually shoot carb cleaner, then air, back and forth until acc pump works correctly. I just did 2 sets of 951 carbs from GTX Limiteds. Both had 2.0 seats and 25-28psi popoff. They both run great. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 101 Re: Correct Pop Off? Thanks I got the acc pump working right.

The jet combos I have are 80 lows and 170 highs w/ acc pump

Or I can do 95 lows with 162.5 highs wo/ acc pump.

Which seems like a better combo close to sea level?

