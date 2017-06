Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Eastern Washington Stand Up Riders #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,046 Eastern Washington Stand Up Riders Who likes to ride where?



My current spot is Sun Lakes, small resort on park lake. (Right by dry falls). If anyone wants to come ride I'll be here till July 3rd. Got a 440 and 550 and would love to have a few more stand ups on the lake. 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-SCR Ported Cylinder

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-SBN44

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller

