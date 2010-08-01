Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: RAS Motorsport 875cc Custom Engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2013 Location WA Posts 52 RAS Motorsport 875cc Custom Engine I have a custom build RAS 875 CC Engine, wanted to use it for a project some day, but it's still sitting in my garage, so I wanted to see if there are any interest in it.





As far as I know this engine was run for only couple of hours and then new pistons were put in it. So it's basically brand new. This is one of the kind engine came out of X-2 that cost more then $25000 to make, I believe the engine alone cost around $12000. I have just a short block no carbs or electronic.



Here is a picture of the engine



875 CC Kawasaki Engine.JPG





Here is the info on the build





"The first thing that took over one year was the Crankshaft. It was a one of a kind design from my friends in the business and you can have one as well!

It is a 78mm Billet Crankshaft with Yamaha 1200R Rods! Bullet Proof Crankshaft is what was needed for this Project! I then took a 750SXI Cylinder and we made one of our RAS Signature Big Bore Cylinder. We made this a 84mm Bore so we have a bore left in it.

Then we had ADA make us custom domes for their billet head. Because the bore was so large we couldnt run the o-rings so we make a custom copper head gasket for the Head."



https://performancejetski.wordpress....as-motorsport/ #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,663 Re: RAS Motorsport 875cc Custom Engine There's a build thread for that ski on here as well. That was a cool build, do you know what happened to the rest of the ski? 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [TBDmph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





