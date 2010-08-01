pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:42 AM #1
    jonjet
    jonjet is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    NW Mississippi
    Age
    54
    Posts
    3

    "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's

    Good morning.
    I started acquiring some 'skis' a while back, mostly 'parts' and NOT running, thinking of adapting motors into Jonboats. BUT, kids, job etc had
    put all of it on hold for a while. (long while)
    So, was going to make a package deal to sell all 5 of them but after cleaning two off, (and the weather warmer)
    started to get the idea to swap motors from the ZXI to the STS because the STS hull is in alot nicer condition. And the ZXI
    hull is already weathered through the gelcoat exposing fiberglass.

    SO, can the motors be swapped without all sorts of mods (the ZXI supposedly runs according to the P.O.
    And the STS came to me with motor out and supposed bad starter. (basket case, in that don't know if all the screws/bolts etc was/is still in there)

    Also, while we're here.. What kind of HP did the 750's produce, and are they the same motor outputs?
    And YES, I DID GOOGLE it but come up with a wide variety of ratings. from 85-100hp.

    The reason is that I have a '60 Hydrodyne with another motor that "supposedly runs" but needs floor work.
    I figured while I was tearing the floor up this winter, I could do a dual jet pump by using the two ski drive-lines..

    Kinda need to know fairly quickly. Would rather keep at least one that runs to have some family time this summer.
    Thanks
    E
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:52 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,331

    Re: "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's

    Assuming the ZXI is a 750, the motors will swap without any mods. However the ignitions are different so you need to run all STS or all ZXI, no mix and match.

    750 motors ranged from 60-80 HP stock depending on the carbs, cylinder, and exhuast it came with.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:28 PM #3
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,128

    Re: "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's

    You'll need the sts exhaust for that hull too, the two exhaust systems are very different.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:32 PM #4
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,124

    Re: "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's

    being that they are both 95s the cdi and stator should be a match , check the part numbers on the CDI module if they are the same it will be OK to mix and match, as above there is a few variants of STX and ZXI CDI s and they are only compatible with the matching stator,,
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 