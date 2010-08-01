Good morning.
I started acquiring some 'skis' a while back, mostly 'parts' and NOT running, thinking of adapting motors into Jonboats. BUT, kids, job etc had
put all of it on hold for a while. (long while)
So, was going to make a package deal to sell all 5 of them but after cleaning two off, (and the weather warmer)
started to get the idea to swap motors from the ZXI to the STS because the STS hull is in alot nicer condition. And the ZXI
hull is already weathered through the gelcoat exposing fiberglass.
SO, can the motors be swapped without all sorts of mods (the ZXI supposedly runs according to the P.O.
And the STS came to me with motor out and supposed bad starter. (basket case, in that don't know if all the screws/bolts etc was/is still in there)
Also, while we're here.. What kind of HP did the 750's produce, and are they the same motor outputs?
And YES, I DID GOOGLE it but come up with a wide variety of ratings. from 85-100hp.
The reason is that I have a '60 Hydrodyne with another motor that "supposedly runs" but needs floor work.
I figured while I was tearing the floor up this winter, I could do a dual jet pump by using the two ski drive-lines..
Kinda need to know fairly quickly. Would rather keep at least one that runs to have some family time this summer.
Thanks
E