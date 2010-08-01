Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2011 Location NW Mississippi Age 54 Posts 3 "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's Good morning.

I started acquiring some 'skis' a while back, mostly 'parts' and NOT running, thinking of adapting motors into Jonboats. BUT, kids, job etc had

put all of it on hold for a while. (long while)

So, was going to make a package deal to sell all 5 of them but after cleaning two off, (and the weather warmer)

started to get the idea to swap motors from the ZXI to the STS because the STS hull is in alot nicer condition. And the ZXI

hull is already weathered through the gelcoat exposing fiberglass.



SO, can the motors be swapped without all sorts of mods (the ZXI supposedly runs according to the P.O.

And the STS came to me with motor out and supposed bad starter. (basket case, in that don't know if all the screws/bolts etc was/is still in there)



Also, while we're here.. What kind of HP did the 750's produce, and are they the same motor outputs?

And YES, I DID GOOGLE it but come up with a wide variety of ratings. from 85-100hp.



The reason is that I have a '60 Hydrodyne with another motor that "supposedly runs" but needs floor work.

I figured while I was tearing the floor up this winter, I could do a dual jet pump by using the two ski drive-lines..



Kinda need to know fairly quickly. Would rather keep at least one that runs to have some family time this summer.

Thanks

E #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,331 Re: "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's Assuming the ZXI is a 750, the motors will swap without any mods. However the ignitions are different so you need to run all STS or all ZXI, no mix and match.



750 motors ranged from 60-80 HP stock depending on the carbs, cylinder, and exhuast it came with. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,128 Re: "motor swap" from ZXI to STS -both '95's You'll need the sts exhaust for that hull too, the two exhaust systems are very different.



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

