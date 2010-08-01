Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location MO Posts 1 what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda Just got this ski the previous owner said the turbocharger has gone out 3 times and he was done. Know nothing about these skis,but got it cheap 100.00 and it starts and runs on trailer haven't run on the lake yet. What am I up agaisnt getting this fixed? It is a 2004 AquaTrax R-12X. Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,348 Re: what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda Internally wastegated IHI. Very similar to the small older Subaru or Ford/Mazda Probe version. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

