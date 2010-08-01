|
|
what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda
Just got this ski the previous owner said the turbocharger has gone out 3 times and he was done. Know nothing about these skis,but got it cheap 100.00 and it starts and runs on trailer haven't run on the lake yet. What am I up agaisnt getting this fixed? It is a 2004 AquaTrax R-12X. Thanks in advance.
Re: what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda
Internally wastegated IHI. Very similar to the small older Subaru or Ford/Mazda Probe version.
