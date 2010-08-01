pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:16 AM #1
    yoloswag
    yoloswag is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    MO
    Posts
    1

    what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda

    Just got this ski the previous owner said the turbocharger has gone out 3 times and he was done. Know nothing about these skis,but got it cheap 100.00 and it starts and runs on trailer haven't run on the lake yet. What am I up agaisnt getting this fixed? It is a 2004 AquaTrax R-12X. Thanks in advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:14 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,348

    Re: what kind of turbo is in a R-12X Honda

    Internally wastegated IHI. Very similar to the small older Subaru or Ford/Mazda Probe version.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 