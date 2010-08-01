pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:55 AM #1
    RedneckRiviera302
    2014 Superjet Hull

    How much is a Superjet hull worth, in good shape without a vin?
  2. Today, 10:40 AM #2
    TDS
    Re: 2014 Superjet Hull

    Any parts on it? Hood, pole, pump etc?

  3. Today, 10:56 AM #3
    RedneckRiviera302
    Re: 2014 Superjet Hull

    No Motor, pump, pipe, ebox. Does include intake grate, ride plate, fuel tank, pole.
