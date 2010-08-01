Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2014 Superjet Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alabama Posts 8 2014 Superjet Hull How much is a Superjet hull worth, in good shape without a vin? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 420 Re: 2014 Superjet Hull Any parts on it? Hood, pole, pump etc?



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alabama Posts 8 Re: 2014 Superjet Hull No Motor, pump, pipe, ebox. Does include intake grate, ride plate, fuel tank, pole. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) hawk2989 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules