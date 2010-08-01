|
2014 Superjet Hull
How much is a Superjet hull worth, in good shape without a vin?
Re: 2014 Superjet Hull
Any parts on it? Hood, pole, pump etc?
Re: 2014 Superjet Hull
No Motor, pump, pipe, ebox. Does include intake grate, ride plate, fuel tank, pole.
