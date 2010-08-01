Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha wave venture 1100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Kansas Age 25 Posts 53 Yamaha wave venture 1100 Hey guys got my 1100 out back together and runs great! Kinda curious if there are any good mods to do to these skis! I used to have a Kawasaki x2 and there was a ton of stuff for them but I can't find much on this Yamaha! Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 47 Posts 475 Re: Yamaha wave venture 1100 normal stuff impeller, intake grate, ride plate.... Not sure what else is still available for these old things. I have a 96 raider it has the same engine as your venture...Plenty enough power for me. The way it is stock.... I do have a ride plate intake grate and impeller that I haven't gotten around to installing yet. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

