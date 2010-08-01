pxctoday

  Today, 09:47 AM
    transier91
    Yamaha wave venture 1100

    Hey guys got my 1100 out back together and runs great! Kinda curious if there are any good mods to do to these skis! I used to have a Kawasaki x2 and there was a ton of stuff for them but I can't find much on this Yamaha! Thanks in advance
  Today, 10:48 AM
    needforspeed
    Re: Yamaha wave venture 1100

    normal stuff impeller, intake grate, ride plate.... Not sure what else is still available for these old things. I have a 96 raider it has the same engine as your venture...Plenty enough power for me. The way it is stock.... I do have a ride plate intake grate and impeller that I haven't gotten around to installing yet.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
