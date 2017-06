Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sxi for sale in NJ #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 177 750sxi for sale in NJ Good running 750sxi

Stock big pin dual carb motor

Aluminium handle pole

Umi handlebars with grips

Finger throttle

Bilge with handle pole switch

Worx extended ride plate

7 out of 10 cosmetic

Asking $2100 or best offer



https://cnj.craigslist.org/boa/6170311289.html



