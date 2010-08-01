Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb 650sx quick steer, bars, handle pole bolt and bushings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Redding Age 27 Posts 11 Wtb 650sx quick steer, bars, handle pole bolt and bushings Looking for a quick steer plate for a 650 with a handle pole bolt and complete bushing pack, as well as some 0 degree bars. let me know price shipped to 96001



Also looking for an x2 handlebar cover



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules