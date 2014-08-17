|
FS Jet Ski Fever dvd - vintage IJSBA coverage from 1983
The first race video in the sport's history, Jet Ski Fever is available on DVD. Order your copy today.
Check out the music video we produced, featuring the theme song:
DVD's also available in PAL format for our international friends.
This 23-minute, professionally produced documentary focuses on the 1983 duel between Larry Rippenkroeger and Brian Bendix during the Inaugural World Cup Challenge at three stops in Florida, while also featuring the top woman racer at the time, Celeste Peterson. All three are in the IJSBA Hall of Fame. There are also comments from Hall of Fame Race Director Steve Stricklin, and pioneer supporter Bernie Little, legendary owner of the Miss Budweiser Hydroplane.
The action packed video also includes the original title track "Jet Ski Fever" as well as the first ever five-man ramp jump, shot from multiple angles.
Produced by acclaimed videographer and director John Biffar, Jet Ski Fever helped the sport explode in popularity in the mid-80's, as it was seen in Kawasaki dealers nationwide and on broadcast television in Canada and Japan.
Jet Ski Fever is without doubt the grandfather of all personal watercraft videos ... Fever was many early enthusiasts' first look at professional PWC racing, as well as pro-caliber riders like Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger and "Flyin' Brian" Bendix ... the film stands as an excellent history lesson into the sport and the glory days that were to follow.
- Jeff Hemmel, Ride Magazine, Winter 2010
