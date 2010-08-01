Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki X2 Aftermarket Carb & Impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 14 Kawasaki X2 Aftermarket Carb & Impeller So I have a stock 1990 X2 and am looking to upgrade the carb and impeller. I have a full coffman exhaust set up but need to upgrade from the 28mm carb. Not looking to race the X2 but want a little boost.



1. Should I go with single 44sbn, dual 38, dual 38 high draft, 46mm, or 48mm blackjack?



2. I know I need a new impeller. Looking at the Skat Trak 15.5, 9/17, & 8/16.



The impeller seems to be harder to find right now. Anybody have any input on any of my needs let me know. Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules