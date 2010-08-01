So I have a stock 1990 X2 and am looking to upgrade the carb and impeller. I have a full coffman exhaust set up but need to upgrade from the 28mm carb. Not looking to race the X2 but want a little boost.

1. Should I go with single 44sbn, dual 38, dual 38 high draft, 46mm, or 48mm blackjack?

2. I know I need a new impeller. Looking at the Skat Trak 15.5, 9/17, & 8/16.

The impeller seems to be harder to find right now. Anybody have any input on any of my needs let me know. Thank you