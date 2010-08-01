Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Complete set of 14 Watercraft Action News. #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 895 FS: Complete set of 14 Watercraft Action News. eBay auction closes Wednesday, 11:09 pm EDT for a complete set of 14 rare, vintage copies of Watercraft Action News, when the sport was at its peak worldwide from July 1993 - November 1994.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226810124



Watercraft Action - 4.png



Watercraft Action - 10.png





If you want to know what the racing scene was like at its peak, these 14 tabloid newspaper-style publications provide complete race coverage in the USA, interviews, and profiles of the day's stars over a two-season span.



These publications are loaded with excellent photography and articles by the sport's top writers, along with racing and high-performance oriented advertisements.



As you can see from the photos, there were 4 editions in 1993 and another 10 editions in 1994.



You will also find the OEM and after-market ads compelling.



These are rare, completely legit pieces of WaterCross racing.



I am de-cluttering my life and have many items spanning the sport's history from 1979 - 1998 that may be of interest to the sport's enthusiasts.



Purchase with confidence! I am proud of my excellent ratings by buyers and sellers. I intend to keep those high rankings.



Thank you in advance!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



www.JetSkiFever.com PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978PWC Promoter 1979-20011981 Florida State Freestyle Champion2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle ChampionshipsCOLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules