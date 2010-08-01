pxctoday

Thread: Deal or no deal

  Yesterday, 11:17 PM
    JGRA24
    JGRA24 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South carolina
    Posts
    2

    Deal or no deal

    Hello, this is my first post to this forum. I want thank everyone in advance for there help and support. First off I have never owned a jet ski but have ridden many times on friends skis. I hVe a opportunity to own a Tiger Shark TS 1000 L. I have a Arctic Cat 250 2 wheel drive ATV that is in very nice condition. I have someone who is Wanting to trade his ski for my ATV. I have not seen the Ski in person but am going to look at it this weekend. His reason for him wanting to trade is his wife is not really into riding the ski and they do not use it that much. I do not know hardly anything about buying a ski so I am wanting to know If this is a good deal or not. What should I inspect for, what questions do I ask him. I have heard a lot of things about tiger sharks, both good and bad. I may not be able to give it a test drive on the water due to not being any place close by to give it a teat run which is another reason he wants to trade. I have include so pictures below. He states it is in near mint condition. He says that the ski runs about 55-60 mph on the water. Is this about what this ski should run? By the pics it looks really nice. What should I do ?????. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Sorry for the long post

    Best Regards
    Jim
    Attached Images Attached Images
