FS: Complete set of 14 Watercraft Action News.
eBay auction closes Wednesday, 11:09 pm EDT for a complete set of 14 rare, vintage copies of Watercraft Action News, when the sport was at its peak worldwide from July 1993 - November 1994.
http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226810124
Watercraft Action - 4.png
Watercraft Action - 10.png
If you want to know what the racing scene was like at its peak, these 14 tabloid newspaper-style publications provide complete race coverage in the USA, interviews, and profiles of the day's stars over a two-season span.
These publications are loaded with excellent photography and articles by the sport's top writers, along with racing and high-performance oriented advertisements.
As you can see from the photos, there were 4 editions in 1993 and another 10 editions in 1994.
You will also find the OEM and after-market ads compelling.
These are rare, completely legit pieces of WaterCross racing.
I am de-cluttering my life and have many items spanning the sport's history from 1979 - 1998 that may be of interest to the sport's enthusiasts.
Purchase with confidence! I am proud of my excellent ratings by buyers and sellers. I intend to keep those high rankings.
Thank you in advance!
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.
E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com
www.JetSkiFever.com
