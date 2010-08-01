Two vintage copies of Jet Dreams Magazine (from Japan) from 1992 and 1995, when the sport was at its peak worldwide.

June 1992 issue closes at 10:52 pm EDT. Race coverage includes the 1992 Bud Jet Sports Tour, the 1992 Busch World Cup Tour, and racing in Japan.
http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226802243

JetDream44.jpeg



July 1995 issue closes at 10:57 pm EDT. Race coverage includes the 1995 Bud Jet Sports Tour, the 1995 World Cup Tour, and racing in Japan. There is also an extensive interview with Chris MacClugage.
http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226805531

JetDream81.jpeg


These full-color, glossy 200+ page publications are loaded with beautiful photography of the sport's superstars and stories written in Japanese.

You will also find the OEM and after-market ads, all in Japanese, compelling.

These are rare, completely legit pieces of WaterCross racing.

Thanks for looking!