June 1992 issue closes at 10:52 pm EDT. Race coverage includes the 1992 Bud Jet Sports Tour, the 1992 Busch World Cup Tour, and racing in Japan.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226802243



JetDream44.jpeg







July 1995 issue closes at 10:57 pm EDT. Race coverage includes the 1995 Bud Jet Sports Tour, the 1995 World Cup Tour, and racing in Japan. There is also an extensive interview with Chris MacClugage.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226805531



JetDream81.jpeg





These full-color, glossy 200+ page publications are loaded with beautiful photography of the sport's superstars and stories written in Japanese.



You will also find the OEM and after-market ads, all in Japanese, compelling.



These are rare, completely legit pieces of WaterCross racing.



Thanks for looking!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



