FS: RARE Vintage Jet Dream Magazines from Japan
Two vintage copies of Jet Dreams Magazine (from Japan) from 1992 and 1995, when the sport was at its peak worldwide.
June 1992 issue closes at 10:52 pm EDT. Race coverage includes the 1992 Bud Jet Sports Tour, the 1992 Busch World Cup Tour, and racing in Japan.
July 1995 issue closes at 10:57 pm EDT. Race coverage includes the 1995 Bud Jet Sports Tour, the 1995 World Cup Tour, and racing in Japan. There is also an extensive interview with Chris MacClugage.
These full-color, glossy 200+ page publications are loaded with beautiful photography of the sport's superstars and stories written in Japanese.
You will also find the OEM and after-market ads, all in Japanese, compelling.
These are rare, completely legit pieces of WaterCross racing.
Thanks for looking!
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.
E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com
www.JetSkiFever.com
