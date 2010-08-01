|
FS: RARE Vintage Kawasaki Jet Ski Good Times Magazines: 1995 - 98
These gorgeous, full-color, 16-20 page, glossy publications, are loaded with stunning photography of Kawasaki's complete watercraft line-up for each year, along with well-written stories and descriptions.
These are rare, completely legit pieces of the sport's history, especially for Kawasaki fans.
1995 Edition
1996 Edition
1998 Edition
I am de-cluttering my life and have many items spanning the sport's history from 1979 - 1998 that may be of interest to the sport's enthusiasts.
Purchase with confidence! I am proud of my excellent ratings by buyers and sellers. I intend to keep those high rankings.
Thank you in advance!
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.
E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com
www.JetSkiFever.com
