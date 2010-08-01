pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:36 PM
    jdmforlife
    jdmforlife is offline
    I dream skis jdmforlife's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    567

    2003 RARE Polaris Race Octane Standup jet ski

    This is a Mint Super Rare Polaris Octane Fresh water ski never been in salt water
    This ski is extremely fast
    Ski has factory bpipe, Aluminum UMI pole and steering, 0 degree umi bars
    12 vein mag pump
    ski does 59 MPH with current setup switch prop intake and ride plate and you'll see 62 MPH
    AFTERMARKET INTAKE GRATE AND RIDE PLATES
    Needs nothing - new steering cable, fuel and cooling lines.
    Ski comes with SKAT TRAC impeller, ride plates and intake grates so as to suit your riding needs and or style. It's a fresh water use only, low hour garage/trailer queen.
    HAS FACTORY WAMILTONS COVER
    Selling because I have other skis to ride, the Octane was only in the water once this past season.
    DONT MISS OUT ON A OUTSTANDING FAST SKI
    5500
    octane.jpgoctane1.jpgoctane2.jpgoctane3.jpgoctane4.jpg
    Last edited by jdmforlife; Yesterday at 10:38 PM.
