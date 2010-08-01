|
I dream skis
2003 RARE Polaris Race Octane Standup jet ski
This is a Mint Super Rare Polaris Octane Fresh water ski never been in salt water
This ski is extremely fast
Ski has factory bpipe, Aluminum UMI pole and steering, 0 degree umi bars
12 vein mag pump
ski does 59 MPH with current setup switch prop intake and ride plate and you'll see 62 MPH
AFTERMARKET INTAKE GRATE AND RIDE PLATES
Needs nothing - new steering cable, fuel and cooling lines.
Ski comes with SKAT TRAC impeller, ride plates and intake grates so as to suit your riding needs and or style. It's a fresh water use only, low hour garage/trailer queen.
HAS FACTORY WAMILTONS COVER
Selling because I have other skis to ride, the Octane was only in the water once this past season.
DONT MISS OUT ON A OUTSTANDING FAST SKI
5500
