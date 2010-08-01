This is a Mint Super Rare Polaris Octane Fresh water ski never been in salt water

This ski is extremely fast

Ski has factory bpipe, Aluminum UMI pole and steering, 0 degree umi bars

12 vein mag pump

ski does 59 MPH with current setup switch prop intake and ride plate and you'll see 62 MPH

AFTERMARKET INTAKE GRATE AND RIDE PLATES

Needs nothing - new steering cable, fuel and cooling lines.

Ski comes with SKAT TRAC impeller, ride plates and intake grates so as to suit your riding needs and or style. It's a fresh water use only, low hour garage/trailer queen.

HAS FACTORY WAMILTONS COVER

Selling because I have other skis to ride, the Octane was only in the water once this past season.

DONT MISS OUT ON A OUTSTANDING FAST SKI

5500

