Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 87 650 SX engine swap question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 118 87 650 SX engine swap question I just swapped in a known good 92 silver reed 650 motor into my 1987 SX. Will the stock 87 Ebox be compatible with the 92 stator assy? The old motor had 5 wires coming in from the stator harness. The 92 has 4 wires I hooked it up and it now has spark but will it run ok without frying my electrical box or stator? If someone knows please reply. I have never ran this ski at all and it's ready to fire up dying to ride it & test it out ski is new to me.

thanks

