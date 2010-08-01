Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Super-jet fast rec standup jetski with mods #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 567 Yamaha Super-jet fast rec standup jetski with mods The ski is fast and super fun to ride with lots of mods

Umi steering with umi turn plate, umi bars, odi grips

4 Brand new motor mounts

R&d front sponsons/tubbies

Snow Camo hydroturf in tray

Bilge install with on/off switch on start stop

Riva type 9 freeride exhaust pipe

Am girdled Head 175 psi

After market prop intake grate Worx ride plate

Msd cdi with am lightened flywheel

and some others mods im sure ive forgotten

Wont last long



4000 cash



No trades

No low balls offers superjet.jpgsj3.jpgsj2.jpgsj1.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules