I dream skis
Yamaha Super-jet fast rec standup jetski with mods
The ski is fast and super fun to ride with lots of mods
Umi steering with umi turn plate, umi bars, odi grips
4 Brand new motor mounts
R&d front sponsons/tubbies
Snow Camo hydroturf in tray
Bilge install with on/off switch on start stop
Riva type 9 freeride exhaust pipe
Am girdled Head 175 psi
After market prop intake grate Worx ride plate
Msd cdi with am lightened flywheel
and some others mods im sure ive forgotten
Wont last long
4000 cash
No trades
No low balls offers superjet.jpgsj3.jpgsj2.jpgsj1.jpg
