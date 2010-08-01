pxctoday

1
  Yesterday, 10:18 PM
    marathon man
    marathon man is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    895

    FS: RARE Vintage IJSBA Yearbooks / Programs

    Vintage IJSBA Yearbooks / Programs published by the International Jet Ski Boating Association.

    These full-color, glossy publications are loaded with beautiful photography of the sport's superstars and well-written stories by the sport's top journalists. You will also find the OEM and after-market ads compelling.

    These are rare, completely legit pieces of WaterCross racing.

    2000 IJSBA Program / Yearbook
    eBay auction ends Wednesday 10:32 pm EDT
    http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226793727

    IJSBAYearbook 2000.jpeg



    2001 IJSBA Program / Yearbook
    eBay auction ends Wednesday, 10:32 pm EDT
    http://www.ebay.com/itm/192226793856

    IJSBAYearbook 2001.jpeg

    I am de-cluttering my life and have many items spanning the sport's history from 1979 - 1998 that may be of interest to the sport's enthusiasts.

    Purchase with confidence! I am proud of my excellent ratings by buyers and sellers. I intend to keep those high rankings.

    Thank you in advance!
    Last edited by marathon man; Yesterday at 10:21 PM.
    PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
    PWC Promoter 1979-2001
    1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
    2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships

    COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.

    E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com

    www.JetSkiFever.com
