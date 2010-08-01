Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: RARE Vintage 30' Busch World Cup Tour Banner #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 895 FS: RARE Vintage 30' Busch World Cup Tour Banner Race-used, Vintage Busch World Cup Banner used at races in Florida from 1989 - 1993, when the sport was at its peak. At the time, the Busch World Cup was second only to the IJSBA National Tour. Nearly all the world's best racers during that span raced under this banner.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/192215568780



After selling several banners through previous auctions, this is one of the very last banners that I have. Apologies I can't provide a photo that isolates the banner, but it is too large for me to hang anywhere and photograph.



To be 100% clear, you are purchasing the very top banner ONLY that says "Busch World Cup Tour."



1 BWC Banner Large StPete.jpg



This banner was used for several years, as shown on the top of the scaffolding in this photo.



Banner is approximately 8' x 30' and in very good condition, especially for it being about 25 years old.



It has multiple grommets across the top and bottom for easy display.



To be candid, this banner is not perfect, and it is not new. It has creases from being folded up for 20+ years, and it has some stains. But it is extremely rare, a completely legit piece of WaterCross racing.



Use this banner to decorate your garage, your shop, or your warehouse.



Purchase with confidence! I am proud of my excellent ratings by buyers and sellers. I intend to keep those high rankings.



Thank you in advance!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



