Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: yamaha 5 mill stroker crank ......... $400 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,118 Blog Entries 1 yamaha 5 mill stroker crank ......... $400 400 plus shipping , great condition, in the motor right now will pull for pics tonight, trying to save up for a dasa, fits 62t 61x without trenching makes 752cc on stock 701, makes a 771 to a 828cc. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules