|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
yamaha 5 mill stroker crank ......... $400
400 plus shipping , great condition, in the motor right now will pull for pics tonight, trying to save up for a dasa, fits 62t 61x without trenching makes 752cc on stock 701, makes a 771 to a 828cc.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules