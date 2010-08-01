Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 Honda Aquatrax R12x whine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Louisburg, KS Posts 7 2004 Honda Aquatrax R12x whine Hey everyone, I have an 04 R12x that has a whine under a load. It has good top speed and good RPM's. I first thought it was the pump so I rebuilt it. That didnt fix it. I then changed the carrier bearing. That didnt fix it. It has 96 hrs on it. It also has Crank case filter and K & N air filter. The whine happens as soon as I launch and increases as I accelerate. It has not thrown and codes. I did take it in two winters ago to have the new fuel tank put in. I do not trust my local Honda dealer to do any repairs. Any serious input would be appreciated. Thanks. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Posts 19 Re: 2004 Honda Aquatrax R12x whine Maybe the turbo bearing? Does it sound like a dental drill?



