  1. Today, 08:02 PM #1
    DoggyMan
    2004 Honda Aquatrax R12x whine

    Hey everyone, I have an 04 R12x that has a whine under a load. It has good top speed and good RPM's. I first thought it was the pump so I rebuilt it. That didnt fix it. I then changed the carrier bearing. That didnt fix it. It has 96 hrs on it. It also has Crank case filter and K & N air filter. The whine happens as soon as I launch and increases as I accelerate. It has not thrown and codes. I did take it in two winters ago to have the new fuel tank put in. I do not trust my local Honda dealer to do any repairs. Any serious input would be appreciated. Thanks.
  2. Today, 08:22 PM #2
    hondatrax03
    Re: 2004 Honda Aquatrax R12x whine

    Maybe the turbo bearing? Does it sound like a dental drill?

