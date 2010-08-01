|
I dream skis
seadoo buds mpi-1 yellow box
selling my yellow mpi-1 vck kit.had it for several years used on my 4 stroke skis and my uncles skis.i believe it will work on seadoo up 2010 skis, boats,atv
we owned 2006-2008 models and connects and programs keys no problem.comes with all cords and cables.ive never used it on 2 strokes or rfi di models but have the cables i will include in sale.i just renewed the license on it last month it has a 10 year megatech license. you can do alot with it like disable dess security so any unprogrammed key will work.look it up lots of features with megatech license.i will include a usb drive with b.u.d.s. 2.3.28 software on it.
asking 500 shipped for it.
