Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: seadoo buds mpi-1 yellow box #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2006 Location nor.cal Posts 728 seadoo buds mpi-1 yellow box selling my yellow mpi-1 vck kit.had it for several years used on my 4 stroke skis and my uncles skis.i believe it will work on seadoo up 2010 skis, boats,atv

we owned 2006-2008 models and connects and programs keys no problem.comes with all cords and cables.ive never used it on 2 strokes or rfi di models but have the cables i will include in sale.i just renewed the license on it last month it has a 10 year megatech license. you can do alot with it like disable dess security so any unprogrammed key will work.look it up lots of features with megatech license.i will include a usb drive with b.u.d.s. 2.3.28 software on it.

