Help! Rebuilding carbs on a '99 SUV. I thought all 3 carbs were identical until I got to the "body 3" pictured below with the check valves. As you can see, the one on the left is labeled r-2-1 and the one on the right is labeled r-2-2. The left one is different than the other two plates as it's port between the two checks is not fully open like the other two. Does anyone know if it should go on carb 1, 2, or 3? Does it matter? Or do I have the wrong part all together? The ski was used when i purchased it. The motor recently dropped cylinder 3 which I have done the return pressure balancing mod while I had them all apart. Just want to make sure I don't over look anything. TIA.

carb1.jpgcarb2.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,536 Re: '99 Yamaha SUV Carb question IMO shouldnt matter. But I like them to be all the same.



I have quite a few of those,take a pic of all 3 together so I can see which way to go. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2010 Location oklahoma Posts 10 Re: '99 Yamaha SUV Carb question Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by IMO shouldnt matter. But I like them to be all the same.



I have quite a few of those,take a pic of all 3 together so I can see which way to go.

Two of them have the full port (on the right) and one has the half port indention. (on the left in the pics)



In looking a the parts diagram it does not show there are different options... The weird thing is, the part number on the different of the two matches one of the other two that has the full port between that two checks.



Guess ill just run it. wanted to make sure it does not matter which cylinder its on. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,536 Re: '99 Yamaha SUV Carb question Yamaha used different ones to deal with "buckleing" of the round check valves.



Yamaha used different ones to deal with "buckleing" of the round check valves.

They are usually the same on a rack of carbs,someone probalby changed it.

