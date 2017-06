Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Race Info for Camp Far West Races - July 15-16 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Tracy, CA Posts 692 Race Info for Camp Far West Races - July 15-16 Hey all --



JetJam Racing is coming to NorCal at Camp Far West in Wheatland, CA on July 15-16th!



Get Registered Now: http://www.jetjam.racing/register-cfw



JJR Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/JetJamRacing

JJR Facebook Community Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jetjamracingcommunity



JJR Website: http://www.jetjam.racing #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location City of Blasters Age 53 Posts 7,126 Re: Race Info for Camp Far West Races - July 15-16 Registered. Thanks to



Optima Racing

C57 Racing Products

NorCal Watersports

Newmiller Machines

Boyko Racing

Fly Racing

Jettribe

Impros

Jettrim

Traci Cottle Photography

Greg Barnhart Photography

Rhaas Products

Rad Dudes

DJSA Racing

Serano Tile/Stone









#3 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,729 Re: Race Info for Camp Far West Races - July 15-16 Originally Posted by Yamabooeey Originally Posted by Registered.

Save us a spot on the starting line....I cant sign up til we get back from vacay, on the 5th.

See ya all there Last edited by RIDEH2O; Today at 06:31 PM .



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules