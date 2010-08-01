Hello All,
I recently purchased my first jet ski on May 1st. I like the old fixxer uppers because I am gonna take whatever I get apart anyway and check it out. I got a good deal on a 1996 SPI and a nice trailer and did lots and lots of work on it and the trailer. I brought to Florida and had a great time with my granddaughter. I knew I needed another one and was lucky to find a 1996 GTX which is a hella cool jet ski (I am rebuilding the carbs and doing the fuel system along with maintenance on this one. Next my nephew figured I needed another ski and brought me a 1995 SPX.... a lot rough but interesting. So now I have 3 and I am looking for a 2 ski trailer. I really enjoy working on mechanical equipment and did not think the skis would be much fun but... I love motorcycles and a ski is like a water motorcycle.
Glad they finally let me in to post. LOL
Cheers
Gene
1996 SPI 1996 GTX, 1995 SPX