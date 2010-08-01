pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:36 PM #1
    etemplet
    Hello from Louisiana

    Hello All,
    I recently purchased my first jet ski on May 1st. I like the old fixxer uppers because I am gonna take whatever I get apart anyway and check it out. I got a good deal on a 1996 SPI and a nice trailer and did lots and lots of work on it and the trailer. I brought to Florida and had a great time with my granddaughter. I knew I needed another one and was lucky to find a 1996 GTX which is a hella cool jet ski (I am rebuilding the carbs and doing the fuel system along with maintenance on this one. Next my nephew figured I needed another ski and brought me a 1995 SPX.... a lot rough but interesting. So now I have 3 and I am looking for a 2 ski trailer. I really enjoy working on mechanical equipment and did not think the skis would be much fun but... I love motorcycles and a ski is like a water motorcycle.

    Glad they finally let me in to post. LOL

    Cheers
    Gene
    1996 SPI 1996 GTX, 1995 SPX
  2. Today, 07:50 PM #2
    Doug997
    Re: Hello from Louisiana

    Welcome and have fun!
    2013 Yamaha Super Jet-Kommander Industries Limited
    2011 Kawasaki SXR 800
