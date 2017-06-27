Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS Ripturn X-2 setup, 10 inches long #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 13 PJS Ripturn X-2 setup, 10 inches long This is the real deal for the Kawasaki X-2. Pump wedge is included to tilt the steering nozzle either up or down a few degrees if desired. Part is off of a Pro Mod X-2 from Arizona that saw action on the IJSBA national tour back in 1992. Stored away for 25 years. The unit is 10 inches long and in very good shape. 87 mm diameter steering nozzel. $500 shipped.Thanks, Chuck



http://imgur.com/F1vGzef

http://imgur.com/D16djVA

http://imgur.com/xN59ifU



