kawasaki 1100 engine problem
Hi guys,
I've a problem with my sxr 1100.
I use sxr 800 carbs and OEM 1100 electrics with the temp sensor shorted to have the 3° of advance.I made a spark plug reading and found a strange issue: cyl.#1 is ok but cyl.#2 and cyl.#3 seem to have slight detonation. I use 100 PON fuel and a CR of 12,5/1.
Is somebody here around that can give me some good advice?
I was thinking to slightly richen the mixture and to go up with octane values
Thankyou
Michele
