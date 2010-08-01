Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 1100 engine problem #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2006 Location ITALY Age 52 Posts 185 kawasaki 1100 engine problem Hi guys,

I've a problem with my sxr 1100.

I use sxr 800 carbs and OEM 1100 electrics with the temp sensor shorted to have the 3° of advance.I made a spark plug reading and found a strange issue: cyl.#1 is ok but cyl.#2 and cyl.#3 seem to have slight detonation. I use 100 PON fuel and a CR of 12,5/1.

Is somebody here around that can give me some good advice?

I was thinking to slightly richen the mixture and to go up with octane values

Thankyou

