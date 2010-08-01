Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Please help! 99 Yamaha XL1200 ltd 66V powervalve engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Tablerock Lake, MO Age 48 Posts 4 Please help! 99 Yamaha XL1200 ltd 66V powervalve engine Hey all, kind of pulling my hair out.

I did a complete top end on my 99XL1200 LTD and replaced the center cylinder a couple weeks ago. I used a WSM Platinum rebuild kit from Atlantic Jet Sports. All cylinders are plated.





I have never had experience with a pwc 2 stroke but have done some dirt bikes many moons ago.....and rebuilt at least a dozen car engines so I'd like to think I am familiar with good practices and procedures.



I followed all torque sequences out of my manual. Bottom end checked out good with dial indicators. Crank seals do not leak.



i started it up for the first time the other day for approximately 20 seconds, and it runs excellent. Compression is 110 mag, 112 center, 110 PTO. I decided to run it on the hose, starting the ski then turning water on, then turning water off and then ski off. I installed a ball valve in my adapter hose so I can stand right at the ski and turn the water on/off.

the next time I started it I ran it on the hose. Had water leak dribbling from head gasket and had a small amount of water in all 3 cylinders. I pulled the head. I had the gasket installed wrong. Totally my fault.



Bought a new head gasket and installed correctly using copper spray on both sides of gasket. Tourqed all 24 bolts to spec, in order. I started it up yesterday and had water in the mag cylinder and the center cylinder. PTO was dry. So I pulled the head and checked for flatness on granite slab. It was out of tolerance by .001" (.005). I resurfaced the head and got it within .002". I sprayed more copper coat on head gasket and reused it. I still am getting water in my mag and center cylinders. When I turn on the water the ski idles lower, so I immediately turn off the water and blip the throttle a few times to clear out water. I adapted an air line to my hose and slowly opened my ball valve. Just as I thought, RPMs picked up. Only by about 400 rpm according to the factory tach. So I instantly turned off the air and the idle went back to normal.



Every time I turn the hose on, the change is immediate whether air or water. So I immediately turn the hose off and shut off the ski.



i was able to put it in the water and start it, but it still gets a little water in the mag and center cylinders. I copper coated all of the new exhaust gaskets when I assembled the exhaust.



Has anyone had this happen to them? Does anyone have any tips or tricks on how to diagnose this leak? I'm kind of running out of ideas...



Thank you for being patient and reading my post! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,329 Re: Please help! 99 Yamaha XL1200 ltd 66V powervalve engine Did you check the flatness of the top of the cylinders? Thats the only other thing I can think of. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

I do not have access to a machinists bar, but did lay the head on with no gasket. I could not feel any rocking. I didn't think to run a feeler gauge between them...

