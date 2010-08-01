pxctoday

    951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump

    Im bypassing the carb accelerator pump on my 98' GTX Limited due to a failure, what should i rejet to? Original low speed jet is 80. I am not interested in aftermarket flame arresters and will be keeping the OEM airbox on there.
    Re: 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump

    162 highs 90 lows low 20' s pop off
    High speed .25 out, low 1 5/8
    Re: 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump

    Thanks, i was thinking 87.5 or 90 but wanted to confirm. But why the increase in high speed jet? Stock is 160, and the TOTAL volume will increase when upping just the lows... if anything i would have thought to decrease the highs.
