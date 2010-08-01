Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 43 Posts 255 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump Im bypassing the carb accelerator pump on my 98' GTX Limited due to a failure, what should i rejet to? Original low speed jet is 80. I am not interested in aftermarket flame arresters and will be keeping the OEM airbox on there. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,833 Re: 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump 162 highs 90 lows low 20' s pop off

162 highs 90 lows low 20' s pop off

High speed .25 out, low 1 5/8





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

Thanks, i was thinking 87.5 or 90 but wanted to confirm. But why the increase in high speed jet? Stock is 160, and the TOTAL volume will increase when upping just the lows... if anything i would have thought to decrease the highs.

