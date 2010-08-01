|
|
-
951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump
Im bypassing the carb accelerator pump on my 98' GTX Limited due to a failure, what should i rejet to? Original low speed jet is 80. I am not interested in aftermarket flame arresters and will be keeping the OEM airbox on there.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump
162 highs 90 lows low 20' s pop off
High speed .25 out, low 1 5/8
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
Re: 951 stock airbox + bypass accelerator pump
Thanks, i was thinking 87.5 or 90 but wanted to confirm. But why the increase in high speed jet? Stock is 160, and the TOTAL volume will increase when upping just the lows... if anything i would have thought to decrease the highs.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules