Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 -2017 superjet ride plate intake grate #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,843 2009 -2017 superjet ride plate intake grate Wondering what people are using on these skis. Just picked up a 17 and only have plates and grates for older model. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules